Taylor Ridge Rockridge tops Prophetstown 56-38

Taylor Ridge Rockridge charged Prophetstown and collected a 56-38 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge opened with a 15-5 advantage over Prophetstown through the first quarter.

The Rockets' shooting darted to a 28-17 lead over the Prophets at halftime.

The Rockets' edge showed as they carried a 40-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on February 18 , Taylor Ridge Rockridge squared up on Rock Island Alleman in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

