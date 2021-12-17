Taylor Ridge Rockridge takes down Aledo Mercer County 54-26

Taylor Ridge Rockridge's river of points eventually washed away Aledo Mercer County in a 54-26 offensive cavalcade for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 17.
The Rockets' offense jumped to a 24-11 lead over the Golden Eagles at the half.
In recent action on December 10, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Sherrard and Aledo Mercer County took on Port Byron Riverdale on December 3 at Port Byron Riverdale High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.