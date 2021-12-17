 Skip to main content
Taylor Ridge Rockridge takes down Aledo Mercer County 54-26
Taylor Ridge Rockridge takes down Aledo Mercer County 54-26

Taylor Ridge Rockridge's river of points eventually washed away Aledo Mercer County in a 54-26 offensive cavalcade for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 17.

The Rockets' offense jumped to a 24-11 lead over the Golden Eagles at the half.

In recent action on December 10, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Sherrard and Aledo Mercer County took on Port Byron Riverdale on December 3 at Port Byron Riverdale High School. For a full recap, click here.

