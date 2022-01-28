Taylor Ridge Rockridge tackles Sherrard 64-36

Taylor Ridge Rockridge's river of points eventually washed away Sherrard in a 64-36 offensive cavalcade in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 28.
In recent action on January 21, Sherrard faced off against Monmouth-Roseville and Taylor Ridge Rockridge took on Aurora Waubonsie Valley on January 17 at Aurora Waubonsie Valley High School. For more, click here.
Taylor Ridge Rockridge's shooting darted to a 29-16 lead over Sherrard at the intermission.
The Rockets enjoyed a towering margin over the Tigers with a 36-16 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
