Taylor Ridge Rockridge tackles Sherrard 64-36
Taylor Ridge Rockridge tackles Sherrard 64-36

Taylor Ridge Rockridge's river of points eventually washed away Sherrard in a 64-36 offensive cavalcade in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 28.

In recent action on January 21, Sherrard faced off against Monmouth-Roseville and Taylor Ridge Rockridge took on Aurora Waubonsie Valley on January 17 at Aurora Waubonsie Valley High School. For more, click here.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge's shooting darted to a 29-16 lead over Sherrard at the intermission.

The Rockets enjoyed a towering margin over the Tigers with a 36-16 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

