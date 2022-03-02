 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Taylor Ridge Rockridge survives taut tilt with Eureka 55-48

  • 0

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Taylor Ridge Rockridge to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Eureka 55-48 at Eureka High on March 2 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The start wasn't the problem for Eureka, who began with a 13-7 edge over Taylor Ridge Rockridge through the end of the first quarter.

Eureka came from behind to grab the advantage 21-18 at halftime over Taylor Ridge Rockridge.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Eureka locked in a 37-37 stalemate.

Recently on February 25 , Taylor Ridge Rockridge squared up on Port Byron Riverdale in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Why second wave of free agency appeals to Bears

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News