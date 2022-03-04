Taylor Ridge Rockridge sprints past Farmington 47-30

Saddled up and ready to go, Taylor Ridge Rockridge spurred past Farmington 47-30 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on March 4.
The Rockets darted in front of the Farmers 10-6 to begin the second quarter.
Taylor Ridge Rockridge kept an 18-16 half margin at Farmington's expense.
The Rockets darted over the Farmers 30-22 heading to the fourth quarter.
