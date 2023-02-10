Taylor Ridge Rockridge rolled past Morrison for a comfortable 56-28 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Morrison faced off on February 11, 2022 at Morrison High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on February 4, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Rock Island . Click here for a recap. Morrison took on Erie-Prophetstown on January 31 at Morrison High School. For a full recap, click here.

