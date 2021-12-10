Taylor Ridge Rockridge rolls like thunder over Sherrard 47-23

Taylor Ridge Rockridge swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Sherrard 47-23 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 10.
In recent action on December 1, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Sterling and Sherrard took on Kewanee Wethersfield on November 30 at Sherrard High School. For more, click here.
The Rockets' offense stormed to a 31-9 lead over the Tigers at halftime.
Lede AI Sports Desk
