Taylor Ridge Rockridge put together a victorious gameplan to stop Erie E/P 57-40 on February 8 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
The Rockets' offense moved to a 27-15 lead over the Panthers at the half.
In recent action on January 28, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Sherrard and Erie E/P took on Monmouth-Roseville on January 25 at Monmouth-Roseville High School. For more, click here.
