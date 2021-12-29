Taylor Ridge Rockridge pushes over Camp Point Central 61-42

Taylor Ridge Rockridge put together a victorious gameplan to stop Camp Point Central 61-42 on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
The first quarter gave the Rockets a 12-3 lead over the Panthers.
The Rockets registered a 26-13 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.
The Rockets enjoyed a meager margin over the Panthers with a 40-27 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
Recently on December 17 , Taylor Ridge Rockridge squared up on Aledo Mercer County in a basketball game .
