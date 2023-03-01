Taylor Ridge Rockridge's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Rock Falls 66-46 at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High on March 1 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Recently on Feb. 24, Taylor Ridge Rockridge squared off with Sherrard in a basketball game. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.