Taylor Ridge Rockridge swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Rock Island Alleman 87-31 on February 18 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 11, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Morrison and Rock Island Alleman took on Galesburg on February 11 at Galesburg High School. Click here for a recap
Taylor Ridge Rockridge's shooting breathed fire to a 62-12 lead over Rock Island Alleman at the half.
Taylor Ridge Rockridge's control showed as it carried an 87-31 lead into the fourth quarter.
