Taylor Ridge Rockridge dominated from start to finish in an imposing 57-17 win over Erie-Prophetstown on February 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The last time Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Erie-Prophetstown played in a 57-40 game on February 8, 2022. For results, click here.

