A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Taylor Ridge Rockridge nabbed it to nudge past Monmouth-Roseville 45-37 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on Feb. 22.

The start wasn't the problem for Monmouth-Roseville, as it began with a 11-6 edge over Taylor Ridge Rockridge through the end of the first quarter.

The Titans took a 16-15 lead over the Rockets heading to the halftime locker room.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 31-29 lead over Monmouth-Roseville.

The Rockets put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Titans 14-8 in the last stanza.

