Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Taylor Ridge Rockridge nipped Rockford Lutheran 60-59 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge darted in front of Rockford Lutheran 17-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Crusaders stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 31-29.

Rockford Lutheran took the lead 50-45 to start the final quarter.

The Crusaders had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Rockets won the session and the game with a 15-9 performance.

