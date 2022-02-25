Taylor Ridge Rockridge earns narrow win over Port Byron Riverdale 58-52

A sigh of relief filled the air in Taylor Ridge Rockridge's locker room after Friday's 58-52 win against Port Byron Riverdale in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 25.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge made the first move by forging a 21-14 margin over Port Byron Riverdale after the first quarter.

The Rockets' shooting darted to a 28-23 lead over the Rams at halftime.

The third quarter gave the Rockets a 42-36 lead over the Rams.

