Taylor Ridge Rockridge claims gritty victory against Rockford Lutheran 57-52

Taylor Ridge Rockridge wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 57-52 victory over Rockford Lutheran during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Recently on March 2 , Taylor Ridge Rockridge squared up on Eureka in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

The Crusaders showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-9 advantage over the Rockets as the first quarter ended.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge's shooting jumped to a 29-19 lead over Rockford Lutheran at halftime.

The Rockets jumped in front of the Crusaders 45-33 to begin the fourth quarter.

