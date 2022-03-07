Taylor Ridge Rockridge claims gritty victory against Rockford Lutheran 57-52

Taylor Ridge Rockridge wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 57-52 victory over Rockford Lutheran during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The Crusaders showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-9 advantage over the Rockets as the first quarter ended.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge's shooting jumped to a 29-19 lead over Rockford Lutheran at halftime.

The Rockets jumped in front of the Crusaders 45-33 to begin the fourth quarter.

