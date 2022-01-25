Taylor Ridge Rockridge cancels check from Port Byron Riverdale 66-52

Riding a wave of production, Taylor Ridge Rockridge dunked Port Byron Riverdale 66-52 in Illinois boys basketball on January 25.
Taylor Ridge Rockridge's shooting jumped to a 28-23 lead over Port Byron Riverdale at halftime.
In recent action on January 17, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Aurora Waubonsie Valley and Port Byron Riverdale took on Monmouth-Roseville on January 18 at Port Byron Riverdale High School. For a full recap, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
