 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Taking on water: Wilton sinks Stanwood North Cedar 70-55
0 Comments

Taking on water: Wilton sinks Stanwood North Cedar 70-55

  • 0

Wilton trucked Stanwood North Cedar on the road to a 70-55 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 17.

In recent action on December 7, Stanwood North Cedar faced off against Camanche and Wilton took on Goose Lake Northeast on December 11 at Goose Lake Northeast High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears players prepare without practicing

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

BOYS BASKETBALL: Rocky wins big over Alleman
Basketball

BOYS BASKETBALL: Rocky wins big over Alleman

  • Updated

The buzz among the fans entering the Rock Island Fieldhouse was universally that a competitive game was not expected on Friday night; they showed up out of loyalty to the Rocks and their intra-city Western Big 6 Conference rivals, the Alleman Pioneers.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News