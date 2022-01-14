Taking on water: Rock Island sinks Sterling 59-49

Saddled up and ready to go, Rock Island spurred past Sterling 59-49 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 14.
Rock Island's shooting jumped to a 59-49 lead over Sterling at halftime.
In recent action on January 7, Sterling faced off against Geneseo and Rock Island took on Quincy on January 7 at Rock Island High School. Click here for a recap
Lede AI Sports Desk
