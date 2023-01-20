Take a seat: Moline owns Galesburg in huge victory 83-36

Moline's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Galesburg 83-36 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 20.

Moline moved in front of Galesburg 21-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Maroons opened a mammoth 41-26 gap over the Silver Streaks at halftime.

Moline thundered to a 74-34 lead heading into the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Maroons added to their advantage with a 9-2 margin in the closing period.

