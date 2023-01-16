Take a seat: Moline owns Aurora Waubonsie Valley in huge victory 86-59

Moline's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Aurora Waubonsie Valley 86-59 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Moline and Aurora Waubonsie Valley squared off with January 15, 2022 at Moline High School last season. For results, click here.
