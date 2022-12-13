Take a seat: Grant Park owns Fulton Unity Christian in huge victory 77-41

Grant Park earned a convincing 77-41 win over Fulton Unity Christian for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 13.
Recently on December 6, Fulton Unity Christian squared off with Moline Quad Cities Christian in a basketball game. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.