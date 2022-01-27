Take a breath; Wilton deserves it after overtime win over Lisbon 74-67

This thrilling encounter reached overtime before Wilton could edge Lisbon 74-67 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
Wilton avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 74-67 stretch over the final period.
In recent action on January 18, Lisbon faced off against Calamus-Wheatland and Wilton took on Iowa City Regina on January 18 at Iowa City Regina High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
