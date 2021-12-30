 Skip to main content
Take a breath; Geneseo deserves it after overtime win over Belvidere North 49-47
Take a breath; Geneseo deserves it after overtime win over Belvidere North 49-47

Bonus basketball saw Geneseo use the extra time to top Belvidere North 49-47 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 30.

The Maple Leafs put a bow on this victory with a strong first overtime-period kick, outpointing the Blue Thunder 49-47 in the last stanza.

Recently on December 18 , Geneseo squared up on Davenport North in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

