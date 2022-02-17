 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Take a breath; Davenport North deserves it after overtime win over Bettendorf 59-56

This thrilling encounter reached extra time before Davenport North could edge Bettendorf 59-56 on February 17 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave the Wildcats a 14-5 lead over the Bulldogs.

Had this been a prize fight, the Bulldogs would've earned the judge's decision at intermission, with a 23-22 lead on the Wildcats.

The Wildcats got the better of the first overtime-period scoring 37-33 to finish the game in style.

In recent action on February 12, Davenport North faced off against Clinton and Bettendorf took on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley on February 11 at Bettendorf High School. For more, click here.

