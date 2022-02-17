Take a breath; Davenport North deserves it after overtime win over Bettendorf 59-56

This thrilling encounter reached extra time before Davenport North could edge Bettendorf 59-56 on February 17 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave the Wildcats a 14-5 lead over the Bulldogs.

Had this been a prize fight, the Bulldogs would've earned the judge's decision at intermission, with a 23-22 lead on the Wildcats.

The Wildcats got the better of the first overtime-period scoring 37-33 to finish the game in style.

