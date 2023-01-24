Sweating it out: Taylor Ridge Rockridge edges Port Byron Riverdale 62-58

Taylor Ridge Rockridge didn't flinch, finally repelling Port Byron Riverdale 62-58 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 24.
Last season, Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Port Byron Riverdale squared off with February 25, 2022 at Port Byron Riverdale High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Port Byron Riverdale faced off against Monmouth-Roseville and Taylor Ridge Rockridge took on Orion on January 17 at Orion High School. Click here for a recap.
