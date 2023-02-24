Moline recorded a big victory over Bradley-Bourbonnais 71-39 on Feb. 24 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Moline opened with a 23-10 advantage over Bradley-Bourbonnais through the first quarter.

The Boilermakers showed some mettle by fighting back to a 36-24 halftime margin.

Moline breathed fire to a 57-31 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Maroons outscored the Boilermakers 14-8 in the fourth quarter.

