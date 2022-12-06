Storm warning: Moline Quad Cities Christian rains down on Fulton Unity Christian 95-66

Moline Quad Cities Christian showed no mercy to Fulton Unity Christian, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 95-66 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 6.
Recently on December 1, Moline Quad Cities Christian squared off with Galesburg Christian in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.