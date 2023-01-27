Storm warning: Moline Quad Cities Christian rains down on Fulton Unity Christian 64-31

Moline Quad Cities Christian raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 64-31 win over Fulton Unity Christian on January 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 20, Moline Quad Cities Christian faced off against Bettendorf Morning Star and Fulton Unity Christian took on Bettendorf Morning Star on January 13 at Bettendorf Morning Star Academy. For more, click here.
