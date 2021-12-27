Storm warning: Geneva unleashes full fury on Geneseo 61-37

Geneva swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Geneseo 61-37 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Recently on December 18 , Geneseo squared up on Davenport North in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Vikings opened with a 61-37 advantage over the Maple Leafs through the first quarter.
