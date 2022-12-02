Storm warning: Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep unleashes full fury on Lisbon 71-41

Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 71-41 win over Lisbon at Lisbon High on December 2 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Lisbon and Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep faced off on January 25, 2022 at Lisbon High School. For more, click here.
