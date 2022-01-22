Stopped cold: Port Byron Riverdale thwarts Fulton's quest 64-54

Port Byron Riverdale grabbed a 64-54 victory at the expense of Fulton in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 17, Port Byron Riverdale faced off against Moline and Fulton took on Milledgeville on January 17 at Milledgeville High School. For a full recap, click here.
Port Byron Riverdale broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 50-38 lead over Fulton.
The Rams fended off the Steamers' last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.
Lede AI Sports Desk
