Stopped cold: Davenport Assumption thwarts Dubuque Wahlert's quest 58-47

Davenport Assumption dumped Dubuque Wahlert 58-47 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on March 1.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 14-14 tie through the first quarter.
The Knights' offense moved to a 30-19 lead over the Golden Eagles at halftime.
