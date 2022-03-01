 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stopped cold: Davenport Assumption thwarts Dubuque Wahlert's quest 58-47

Davenport Assumption dumped Dubuque Wahlert 58-47 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on March 1.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 14-14 tie through the first quarter.

The Knights' offense moved to a 30-19 lead over the Golden Eagles at halftime.

