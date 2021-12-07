 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stopped cold: Davenport Assumption thwarts Davenport West's quest 77-62
0 Comments

Stopped cold: Davenport Assumption thwarts Davenport West's quest 77-62

  • 0

Davenport Assumption handed Davenport West a tough 77-62 loss in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 7.

The Knights made the first move by forging a 11-10 margin over the Falcons after the first quarter.

Davenport Assumption's offense jumped to a 38-25 lead over Davenport West at halftime.

The Knights jumped in front of the Falcons 58-47 to begin the fourth quarter.

Recently on November 30 , Davenport West squared up on Iowa City West in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski hit another NFL Milestone vs Falcons

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News