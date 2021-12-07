Stopped cold: Davenport Assumption thwarts Davenport West's quest 77-62

Davenport Assumption handed Davenport West a tough 77-62 loss in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 7.
The Knights made the first move by forging a 11-10 margin over the Falcons after the first quarter.
Davenport Assumption's offense jumped to a 38-25 lead over Davenport West at halftime.
The Knights jumped in front of the Falcons 58-47 to begin the fourth quarter.
Recently on November 30 , Davenport West squared up on Iowa City West in a basketball game .
