Sterling trips Taylor Ridge Rockridge in tenacious tussle 45-41
Sterling trips Taylor Ridge Rockridge in tenacious tussle 45-41

Sterling posted a tight 45-41 win over Taylor Ridge Rockridge in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Golden Warriors broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 45-39 lead over the Rockets.

Sterling chalked up this decision in spite of Taylor Ridge Rockridge's spirited final-quarter performance.

