Sterling squeezes past Davenport Central 61-57

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Sterling wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 61-57 over Davenport Central during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Sterling's shooting darted to a 33-30 lead over Davenport Central at the half.
Sterling hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 28-27 advantage in the frame.
