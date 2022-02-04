Sterling sews up East Moline United Township 60-57

Sterling upended East Moline United Township for a narrow 60-57 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on February 4.
The Golden Warriors broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 45-32 lead over the Panthers.
In recent action on January 21, Sterling faced off against Rock Island Alleman and East Moline United Township took on Rockford Auburn on January 29 at Rockford Auburn High School. For a full recap, click here.
