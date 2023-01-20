Sterling scores early, pulls away from Rock Island Alleman 70-25

Sterling controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 70-25 victory over Rock Island Alleman in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Sterling and Rock Island Alleman squared off with January 21, 2022 at Sterling High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 16, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Moline Quad Cities Christian and Sterling took on Rock Island on January 13 at Rock Island High School. For a full recap, click here.
