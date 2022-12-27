 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sterling Newman outlasts Rock Island Alleman in topsy-turvy battle 62-45

Sterling Newman handed Rock Island Alleman a tough 62-45 loss at Sterling Newman Central Catholic High on December 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Sterling Newman darted in front of Rock Island Alleman 22-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Comets fought to a 35-21 halftime margin at the Pioneers' expense.

Rock Island Alleman clawed to within 46-39 through the third quarter.

The Comets avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 16-6 stretch over the fourth quarter.

Last season, Sterling Newman and Rock Island Alleman faced off on February 2, 2022 at Sterling Newman Central Catholic High School.

