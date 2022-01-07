Sterling mows down Geneseo 66-40

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Sterling turned out the lights on Geneseo 66-40 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 7.
Recently on December 30 , Geneseo squared up on Belvidere North in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
The Golden Warriors opened a small 21-8 gap over the Maple Leafs at the intermission.
