Sterling makes Rock Island Alleman walk the plank 59-24

Sterling unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Rock Island Alleman 59-24 Friday in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 2.
Last season, Sterling and Rock Island Alleman faced off on January 21, 2022 at Sterling High School. For more, click here.
