 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sterling imposes its will on Rock Island Alleman 85-26
0 Comments

Sterling imposes its will on Rock Island Alleman 85-26

  • 0

Rock Island Alleman had no answers as Sterling roared to an 85-26 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 21.

The Golden Warriors' shooting jumped on top to a 50-12 lead over the Pioneers at the half.

In recent action on January 14, Sterling faced off against Rock Island and Rock Island Alleman took on Mundelein Carmel Catholic on January 17 at Mundelein Carmel Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Innovative insulation unveiled for Team USA ahead of Winter Olympics

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News