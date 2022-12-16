Sterling finds its footing in sprinting past East Moline United Township 84-64

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Sterling turned out the lights on East Moline United Township 84-64 in Illinois boys basketball on December 16.
The last time Sterling and East Moline United Township played in a 60-57 game on February 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 2, Sterling faced off against Rock Island Alleman and East Moline United Township took on Galesburg on December 9 at East Moline United Township High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
