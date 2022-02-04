 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stanwood North Cedar rains down on Calamus-Wheatland 65-47

Stretched out and finally snapped, Stanwood North Cedar put just enough pressure on Calamus-Wheatland to earn a 65-47 victory in Iowa boys basketball action on February 4.

Recently on January 25 , Calamus-Wheatland squared up on Bellevue Marquette Catholic in a basketball game . For more, click here.

The Knights' offense darted to a 24-20 lead over the Warriors at the half.

