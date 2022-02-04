Stanwood North Cedar rains down on Calamus-Wheatland 65-47

Stretched out and finally snapped, Stanwood North Cedar put just enough pressure on Calamus-Wheatland to earn a 65-47 victory in Iowa boys basketball action on February 4.

The Knights' offense darted to a 24-20 lead over the Warriors at the half.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.