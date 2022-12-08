 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stanwood North Cedar can't hang with Durant 55-37

Stanwood North Cedar can't hang with Durant 55-37

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Durant still prevailed 55-37 against Stanwood North Cedar in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 8.

Last season, Stanwood North Cedar and Durant faced off on January 7, 2022 at Stanwood North Cedar High School. For more, click here.

Recently on December 3, Stanwood North Cedar squared off with Camanche in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

