Springville dances around early hole to trip Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 70-48
Springville dances around early hole to trip Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 70-48

Springville overcame a first quarter deficit in a 70-48 win over Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep authored a promising start, taking advantage of Springville 12-10 at the end of the first quarter.

Springville's offense jumped to a 35-21 lead over Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep at the intermission.

Springville's force showed as it carried a 56-30 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on December 6 , Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep squared up on Troy Mills North Linn in a basketball game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

