Springville dances around early hole to trip Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 70-48

Springville overcame a first quarter deficit in a 70-48 win over Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep authored a promising start, taking advantage of Springville 12-10 at the end of the first quarter.
Springville's offense jumped to a 35-21 lead over Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep at the intermission.
Springville's force showed as it carried a 56-30 lead into the fourth quarter.
