Some kind of impressive: Davenport North pounds Clinton 65-28

Davenport North's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Clinton 65-28 on February 4 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 25, Clinton faced off against Davenport Central and Davenport North took on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley on January 27 at Davenport North High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Wildcats moved in front of the River Kings 14-3 to begin the second quarter.
Davenport North's shooting stomped on to a 38-10 lead over Clinton at the intermission.
Davenport North pulled ahead to a 53-20 bulge over Clinton as the fourth quarter began.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.