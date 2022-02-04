Some kind of impressive: Davenport North pounds Clinton 65-28

Davenport North's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Clinton 65-28 on February 4 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The Wildcats moved in front of the River Kings 14-3 to begin the second quarter.

Davenport North's shooting stomped on to a 38-10 lead over Clinton at the intermission.

Davenport North pulled ahead to a 53-20 bulge over Clinton as the fourth quarter began.

