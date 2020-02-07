Sizzling Red Storm set for LTC Tourney title shot

KEWANEE — Seeded fifth at the Lincoln Trail Conference boys' basketball tournament despite sitting atop the standings, the United Red Storm have been a team on a mission for the past week.
In Friday night's final round of pool play action at Wethersfield High School, United moved another step closer to its first conference tournament championship by beating Galva 70-53.
“We're definitely a lot better than a No. 5 seed; I think a lot of people underestimated us,” said United senior guard Evan Wynne, who led a balanced Red Storm attack with 19 points as his club maintained a double-digit lead for the majority of the contest.
“We had high hopes coming into this season; we felt we'd be better. We've got a lot of guys with offensive skills, but the big thing for us is, we're winning with defense.”
In addition to Wynne's efforts, the Red Storm (19-5) got 14 points from Declan Flynn. Nolan Leffler and Jacob Dutton followed with 13 and 11 points, respectively.
That kind of balance has been instrumental not only in United's tourney run, but in its 5-0 LTC regular-season mark that has it in first place.
“Coming into the season, our motto was `We is greater than Me,' and as the year's gone on, we're seeing that,” said United coach Doug Dennison. “Honestly, a No. 5 seed is what we deserve right now, regardless of our record. But, our guys believe in each other and what we're doing, and they keep finding a way.
“We've got something special here, and hopefully we can keep it rolling.”
Awaiting the Red Storm in this evening's 6 p.m. championship game will be third-seeded Princeville (21-3), which needed some late dramatics to edge No. 2 Annawan 51-49 in Friday's finale.
Down 40-28 entering the fourth quarter, the Braves battled back as senior guard Julian Samuels scored 10 of his game-high 15 points in the final eight minutes. A bucket by Reece Gripp (nine points) with 21.7 seconds left made it a one-point game, then Ryan Goodman tied it at 49 when he scored with seven seconds remaining.
The Princes then found junior center Peyton Garcia downcourt, and his floater as time expired rolled in to force the Braves to settle for today's 4:30 third-place tilt with top-seeded Wethersfield (17-7).
“That one play (Garcia's bucket) didn't define this game in any way. We lost it in the three other quarters,” said Annawan coach Alex Coppejans. “I'm proud of us for battling back and doing the things we had to do to start with, but Princeville had a good game plan for us. They're 21-3 for a reason.”
Wethersfield 77, Ridgewood 69: With junior guard Coltin Quagliano scoring 28 of his game-high 40 points in the first half, the host Flying Geese led by 18 at halftime and took a 59-40 lead into the fourth quarter.
However, No. 4 Ridgewood (16-9) did not go away quietly as Mitchell Brooks (24 points), Ganon Greenman (20) and Josh Maher (16 points) helped the Spartans get as close as seven down the stretch.
“Ridgewood's a good club, and we got up by as much as 20, it made us relax a bit,” said Quagliano. “We just need to execute more, and that all starts at practice.”
Ridgewood coach Bryan Brooks hopes his club can turn its fourth-period surge into a win in today's 3 p.m. fifth-place game against Mercer County (3-23).
“We had some missed opportunities, but we pushed them in the second half and kept chipping away,” he said. “Hopefully we come ready to play and finish the tourney strong.”
Mercer County 47, ROWVA-Williamsfield 45: A last-second 3-point attempt by R-W's Calvin Peterson missed the mark as No. 10 Mercer County held off the Cougars' rally behind 13 points each from Trey Essig and Cade Sharp. The Golden Eagles led by as many as 12, that margin at halftime.