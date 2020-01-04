Short-handed Rocks roll past Kaneland

ROCK FALLS — On the bench sat three potential All-Western Big 6 Conference players for most of three quarters of Saturday's game at the Sauk Valley Bank Shootout and Rock Island coach Thom Sigel still felt confident.
He was right. Junior guards Jordan Rice and Colton Sigel missed the game with walking boots after back-to-back games with ankle injuries. Foul trouble from the game's outset left 6-foot-8 senior Solomon Gustafson watching most of the game.
However, the rest of the Rocks took care of business in a 66-45 win.
"It was unfortunate to watch two of our best players sitting out, then to see Solomon next to them. But we know that everyone on our bench could be a starter," RI sophomore guard Amarion Nimmers said. "We trust each other, no matter who is on the court. Some of these guys may not play a lot but when we need them, they stepped up."
Nimmers stepped up most with 19 points, four assists and four steals to lead the Rocks (12-3). He got helped from Taurean Holtam with 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists, and 10 points and eight rebounds for Andrew McDuffy.
"That's the thing," coach Sigel said. "We have guys who can and now will step up when we need them. We have had guys playing different positions and doing different things the last two nights. What I really liked is the way we had guys take over handling the ball with Jordan, and then Colton, went out."
The Rocks were a bit out of sorts in the opening half as the Knights got some fortunate bounces to keep themselves in the game, and even ahead well into the first half.
Then, the Rocks went on a run and took a seven-point lead at the half and then blew it open with much better defense in the third quarter.
"Kaneland played really hard and we just needed to play with toughness," Sigel said. "When we started getting stops in the third quarter, we were able to build the lead. I think our versatility showed up as well.
"Andrew moved inside and played really well," Sigel said. "The big thing is our guys are also understanding they can play those other spots when we needed them."
Devin Swift, Romeo Metcalf and Alijah Walker-Lee have all been limited players off the bench until this weekend. All three played extensive minutes in Saturday's win with Romeo scoring seven points and grabbing five rebounds and both Swift and Walker-Lee were part of handling the ball out front when Nimmers and Eli Reese (five assists) got a break.
But when it came to breaking the game open, Nimmers took charge with a couple of steals that he turned into layups and a big 3 that broke the game wide open.
Nimmers has turned up his offense in recent days, and both he and his coach attribute that to his defense.
"It starts with him not making defensive mistakes that were taking him off the court," Sigel. "He is doing what we know he can do and that allows him to relax and play on offense. I think it is also that he is still a sophomore and he is getting comfortable with playing on the varsity level."
Added Nimmers, "I just knew I had to step up and play defense the way I know I can. I was as unhappy with it as coach the way I was playing. When I play defense, the offense comes easier for me. I also know with Jordan and Colton out, I have to step up and do more on offense and defense."