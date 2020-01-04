Short-handed Rocks roll past Kaneland

ROCK FALLS — On the bench sat three potential All-Western Big 6 Conference players for most of three quarters of Saturday's game at the Sauk Valley Bank Shootout and Rock Island coach Thom Sigel still felt confident.

He was right. Junior guards Jordan Rice and Colton Sigel missed the game with walking boots after back-to-back games with ankle injuries. Foul trouble from the game's outset left 6-foot-8 senior Solomon Gustafson watching most of the game.

However, the rest of the Rocks took care of business in a 66-45 win.

"It was unfortunate to watch two of our best players sitting out, then to see Solomon next to them. But we know that everyone on our bench could be a starter," RI sophomore guard Amarion Nimmers said. "We trust each other, no matter who is on the court. Some of these guys may not play a lot but when we need them, they stepped up."

Nimmers stepped up most with 19 points, four assists and four steals to lead the Rocks (12-3). He got helped from Taurean Holtam with 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists, and 10 points and eight rebounds for Andrew McDuffy.