Shooting woes keep UT from a two-win weekend

A basketball coach can teach offense and defense, but it always comes down to one thing a coach has no control over — making shots.

United Township coach Ryan Webber has seen more than his fair share of that this season including Saturday night.

Webber felt like his defense was great and his offense was working the way it was supposed to, but the shots would not go in and the Panthers took a 40-27 loss to Normal West at the Panther Den.

"This game is always about making shots," Webber said. "It's tough to win if you don't make shots. We made shots (Friday) night and we got a big win against Rock Island. This is a gut punch."

The Panthers (9-14) never reached double figures in any quarter and never found a rhythm when they had the ball in their hands. UT was 10 for 43 from the field and 2 for 27 from beyond the 3-point arc. They also missed their first four free throws.

"It just gets old," Webber said.

The Panthers are unbeaten when they score at least 50 points, but 1-14 when they don't.

